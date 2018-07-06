Winnipeg police search for missing man, last seen downtown wearing hospital gown
Winnipeg Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 46-year-old man.
Police are concerned for the well-being of Romil Rialubin, 46, last seen on Thursday morning
Winnipeg Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 46-year-old man.
Romil Rialubin, 46, was last seen on Thursday morning in downtown Winnipeg wearing a hospital gown, a black knee brace and a cast on his left wrist.
He is described as six foot one, with a thin build and short black hair.
Police say they're worried for Rialubin's well-being. Anyone with information that could help find him is asked to contact the missing persons unit at (204) 986-6250.