Winnipeg police search for missing man, last seen downtown wearing hospital gown

Romil Rialubin, 46, has been missing since Thursday morning. (Winnipeg Police Service) Winnipeg Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 46-year-old man.

Romil Rialubin, 46, was last seen on Thursday morning in downtown Winnipeg wearing a hospital gown, a black knee brace and a cast on his left wrist.

He is described as six foot one, with a thin build and short black hair.

Police say they're worried for Rialubin's well-being. Anyone with information that could help find him is asked to contact the missing persons unit at (204) 986-6250.