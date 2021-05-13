Missing man last seen more than 2 months ago in northern Manitoba

Police in northern Manitoba are hoping the public can help find a man who hasn't been heard from in more than two months.

That's the last time Robert McMahon, 33, was seen in the Lynn Lake area, Manitoba RCMP said on Thursday.

McMahon is five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, blue eyes and dirty blond hair. He has a scar on his chin, according to RCMP.

Anyone with information that can help police find McMahon is asked to call Lynn Lake RCMP at 204-356-8862.

