Man missing nearly 1 year from northern Manitoba believed to be homicide victim: RCMP

A 22-year-old man missing from his northern Manitoba community since October 2021 is now believed to be a homicide victim, RCMP said on Tuesday.

Rico Cody Linklater was last seen early on Oct. 21, 2021, in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, also known as Nelson House.

At the time, investigators believed Linklater was still in the community about 665 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, or possibly in Thompson, Man.

Over the past year, the community has conducted searches and Linklater's family has held a news conference pleading for information.

The RCMP's search and rescue and the underwater recovery teams are in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation and expect to be there until Saturday to continue the investigation. (Submitted by RCMP)

Police on Tuesday did not say why they have come to the conclusion that Linklater is dead.

All they said in a news release is that officers from major crime services, search and rescue and the underwater recovery teams are in the area and expect to be there until Saturday to continue the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nelson House RCMP at 204-484-2837, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online.