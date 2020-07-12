Missing man with dementia found safe, police say
Reginald Copenace, 64, had last been seen on Wednesday night in Winnipeg's downtown area, police said.
A 64-year-old man with dementia has been found safe after being missing since Wednesday night, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Sunday.
Reginald Copenace had last been seen in the city's downtown area.
At the time, police said they were concerned for his well-being.