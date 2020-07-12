Skip to Main Content
Missing man with dementia found safe, police say
Reginald Copenace, 64, had last been seen on Wednesday night in Winnipeg's downtown area, police said.

Reginald Copenace, 64, had last been seen Wednesday night. On Sunday afternoon, police said the man had been found safe. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

A 64-year-old man with dementia has been found safe after being missing since Wednesday night, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Sunday.

Reginald Copenace had last been seen in the city's downtown area.

At the time, police said they were concerned for his well-being.

