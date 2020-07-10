Police ask for help to find missing man with dementia, last seen in downtown Winnipeg

Reginald Copenace, 64, was last seen Wednesday night wearing a green striped short-sleeved shirt, black shorts, black socks and possibly slippers, police say. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a 64-year-old man with dementia who has been missing for two days.

Reginald Copenace was last seen on Wednesday around 9 p.m. in the city's downtown area, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Friday, and there are concerns for his well-being.

Copenace is described as five feet, seven inches tall with a medium build. He has short, black hair and some facial hair.

Copenace wears glasses with a string attached, and was last seen wearing a green striped short-sleeved shirt, black shorts, black socks and possibly slippers.

Anyone with information about where Copenace is should call the police non-emergency line at 204-986-6222.