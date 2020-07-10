Police ask for help to find missing man with dementia, last seen in downtown Winnipeg
Reginald Copenace, 64, was last seen in downtown Winnipeg on Wednesday night. Police said they are concerned for his well-being.
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a 64-year-old man with dementia who has been missing for two days.
Reginald Copenace was last seen on Wednesday around 9 p.m. in the city's downtown area, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Friday, and there are concerns for his well-being.
Copenace is described as five feet, seven inches tall with a medium build. He has short, black hair and some facial hair.
Copenace wears glasses with a string attached, and was last seen wearing a green striped short-sleeved shirt, black shorts, black socks and possibly slippers.
Anyone with information about where Copenace is should call the police non-emergency line at 204-986-6222.