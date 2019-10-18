77-year-old man missing since Sunday from Portage la Prairie
The RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding Raymond McLeson.
RCMP and Raymond McLeson's family are concerned for his well-being
The RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 77-year-old man, Raymond McLeson.
He was reported last seen on Oct. 13 in Portage la Prairie and his family says it is out of character for him to not be in contact with them for such an extended period of time, RCMP said.
Police and McLeson's family are concerned for his well-being.
He is five feet, eight inches, with green eyes, and is believed to be driving a grey 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck, with licence plate GEL 816.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445.
Anonymous tips also can be made through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
