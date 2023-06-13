Man, 55, last seen at Portage la Prairie home in late April: Manitoba RCMP

Mounties are asking the public for help to find a missing man from Portage la Prairie last seen in late April.

Richard Brian Tammie, 55, was last seen on April 27 at his home on Saskatchewan Avenue East in Portage la Prairie, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

Tammie is described as six feet two inches tall, and weighs 265 pounds with brown/white hair and hazel eyes, the release says.

Mounties say he has ties to Thornhill, B.C., and Moncton, N.B.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or to send a secure tip online .

