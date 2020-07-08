Manitoba man missing for nearly 6 weeks, RCMP say

Steinbach RCMP are renewing calls for help finding a St. Anne man who went missing nearly six weeks ago.

Christopher Peter Hawkins, who RCMP said prefers to go by Peter, was reported last seen around noon on May 29 when he took a taxi from the rural municipality of Ste. Anne to Betula Lake, in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

Hawkins, 47, is described as approximately five feet, 11 inches, 180 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and grey pants, police said in a news release on June 21.

Police said Wednesday that friends and family still haven't heard from him and he hasn't been active on social media.

RCMP ask anyone with information to call the Steinbach detachment at 204-326-1234, the Lac du Bonnet detachment at 204-345-8685 or Crime Stoppers.