RCMP looking for man last seen almost a month ago near Ste. Anne, Man.

RCMP are asking for help finding a man who hasn’t been seen for nearly a month in southern Manitoba.

Christopher Peter Hawkins was last seen taking a taxi around noon on May 29, according to RCMP

Police said Hawkins was last seen when he took a taxi from the RM of Ste Anne to Betula Lake, in Whiteshell Provincial Park on May 29, 2020. (RCMP)

Christopher Peter Hawkins, who RCMP said prefers to go by Peter, was last seen around noon on May 29 when he took a taxi from the rural municipality of Ste. Anne to Betula Lake, in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

The 47-year-old is described as approximately five feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. 

He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and grey pants, police said. 

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call the Steinbach detachment at 204-326-1234, the Lac Du Bonnet detachment at 204-345-8685 or Crime Stoppers. 

