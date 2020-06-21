RCMP looking for man last seen almost a month ago near Ste. Anne, Man.

RCMP are asking for help finding a man who hasn't been seen for nearly a month in southern Manitoba.

Christopher Peter Hawkins, who RCMP said prefers to go by Peter, was last seen around noon on May 29 when he took a taxi from the rural municipality of Ste. Anne to Betula Lake, in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

The 47-year-old is described as approximately five feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and grey pants, police said.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call the Steinbach detachment at 204-326-1234, the Lac Du Bonnet detachment at 204-345-8685 or Crime Stoppers.