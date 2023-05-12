Missing man, 30, last heard from in Winnipeg's Osborne Village in late April: police

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing 30-year-old man last heard from in late April.

Robert Ramsay Hall was last heard from on April 30 in Winnipeg's Osborne Village neighbourhood, a Friday news release says.

Hall is described as six feet tall with a medium build, curly blonde hair and blue eyes.

He could be driving a blue, four-door, 2011 model Mazda 3 with the Quebec licence plate P24 XYB, the release says.

Police say they have concerns for Hall's well-being. They ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact their missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

More from CBC Manitoba: