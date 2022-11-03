Missing western Manitoba man hasn't been heard from since July: RCMP

RCMP are asking for help finding a missing man who hasn't been heard from in more than three months.

David Shaun Sinclair, a 42-year-old from O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation, also known as Crane River, was last heard from on July 24, Mounties said in a Wednesday news release.

At the time, he was believed to be in Winnipeg, about 230 kilometres southeast of O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi. But family and friends haven't heard from him and are now concerned for his safety, the release said.

RCMP said they got the report of the missing man almost two weeks ago, on Oct. 21 around 5:15 p.m. Attempts to find him have been unsuccessful, police said.

Sinclair is five feet, six inches tall and 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He also has various tattoos on his arms, Mounties said.

Police are asking anyone with information about where Sinclair is to call the Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-3082 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. People can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com .

