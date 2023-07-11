Man missing from Norway House was last seen June 30

A missing man from Kinosao Sipi First Nation in Manitoba hasn't been seen since the end of June but is believed to have been in the Swan River area a few days later, RCMP say.

Alfred Anderson, 29, was reported last seen around noon on June 30. He may have been in the Swan River area around July 4 but has not been heard from since, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police and his family are concerned about his well-being.

Anderson is described as five feet, 11 inches tall and 203 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

His truck is a white 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with Manitoba licence plate KVX 399.

Alfred Anderson's truck is a white 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with Manitoba licence plate KVX 399. (Submitted by RCMP)

Kinosao Sipi is based at Norway House, about 445 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Anyone with information is urged to call Norway House RCMP at 204-359-4955 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Anonymous tips can also be left online through the Crime Stoppers website.

More news from CBC Manitoba: