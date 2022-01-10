Missing man last seen Thursday in Winnipeg's North End, police say

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man last seen in the city's North End.

Todd Taylor, 39, was last spotted on Thursday wearing a black winter jacket with yellow reflective stripes, the Winnipeg Police Service said in an alert on Sunday evening.

Taylor was also wearing a green, red and white toque and black jeans, the alert said.

Police described the man as six feet tall with a thin build, brown hair worn in a close shave or brush cut and brown eyes.

Taylor also wears dark-framed glasses and has a visible scar on his upper lip and a neck tattoo.

Police said they're concerned for the man's well-being and asked anyone with information about where he is to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

