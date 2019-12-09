Missing man, 85, last seen in downtown Winnipeg

Nicolas Chlopan is described as five feet, six inches, and 143 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, purple shirt and blue pants. (Submitted by the Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking the public to keep an eye out for Nicolas Chlopan, an 85-year-old man who went missing on Monday.

He was last seen in the downtown area around 9 a.m. and police are concerned about his well-being.

Police issued a silver alert for Chlopan, who is described as five feet, six inches, and 143 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, purple shirt and blue pants.

A silver alert is issued when a vulnerable adult with a cognitive impairment is reported missing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6222.