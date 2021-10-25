Nelson House RCMP looking for missing 22-year-old man

Nelson House RCMP are asking for help finding a 22-year-old man who has been missing since last Thursday.

Rico Cody Linklater was reported missing on Friday night.

He was last seen in Nelson House early Thursday morning, RCMP say.

Police say they believe he is still in the community though he may have travelled to Thompson.

Linklater is described as six feet tall, 160 pounds with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing grey pants, a black sweater, brown Nike shoes and a grey baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nelson House RCMP at or Manitoba Crime Stoppers.

