Missing man last seen in Grant Park area more than a week ago

Nathan Mowchun, 24, was last seen in the Grant Park area on July 18. (Submitted by WPS) Winnipeg police are asking the public for help finding a man who's been missing for more than a week.

He's described as five feet, 11 inches tall, with a thin build, short red hair and wearing a blue T-shirt and taupe pants.

Police say they're concerned about Mowchun's well-being. Anyone who has information about where he might be can call the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

