RCMP looking for man last seen leaving southern Manitoba health centre

RCMP are searching for missing 56-year-old man who was last seen leaving a health centre in southern Manitoba.

David Wieler was reported missing Thursday afternoon, just before 5 p.m.

He was last seen leaving the Boundary Trails Health Centre, just outside Winkler. He was on foot and was seen heading west along the railway tracks towards Morden.

Wieler is described as six feet two inches tall, weighing 250 pounds. He is balding with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts, a dark coloured hat, sunglasses and white sneakers.

RCMP Search and Rescue were en route to assist with the search for him Thursday evening.

Anyone with information that could help located Wieler is asked to call Morden RCMP at 204-822-5469.