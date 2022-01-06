Manitoba man's body found about a kilometre from vehicle discovered a day earlier: RCMP

The body of a missing Manitoba man was found Thursday morning about a kilometre from where his vehicle had been discovered Wednesday, RCMP say.

The discovery came after a search had to be called off Wednesday night because of extreme cold, police said.

The man was last seen leaving a home in the area of Ochre River, in western Manitoba, around 2 a.m. Wednesday. He was reported missing just over 12 hours later, Mounties said Thursday in a news release.

The 30-year-old, who RCMP did not identify, was believed to be returning to his home in McCreary — just east of Riding Mountain National Park and about 40 kilometres southeast of the area where he was last seen.

Shortly after the man was reported missing, Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP said they were advised his vehicle had been found on Provincial Road 582, west of the community of Makinak and not far from where he was last seen.

But officers didn't find the man in his vehicle or in any nearby homes, the release said.

Police and volunteers started a search of the area that continued until around 8 p.m., when it was called off for safety reasons in extremely cold temperatures, Mounties said.

That area was one of many in Manitoba under an extreme cold warning on Wednesday, as temperatures plunged and the wind chill made it feel like –40 or colder in some parts of the province.

Those weather conditions carry an elevated risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

Thursday morning, Mounties from Ste. Rose du Lac, along with officers from the RCMP's search and rescue team and police dog services, resumed the search and found the man's body.

Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP are still investigating, the release said.