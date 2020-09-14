Missing man, 71, has dementia and may think he is in Regina: Bear Clan

Winnipeg police and the Bear Clan Patrol are looking for a missing 71-year-old man.

Gordon Allen Thomas, who answers to Terry, was last seen leaving his house on Saturday. Thomas has dementia and may think he is in Regina, the Bear Clan said in a notice about him.

His family worries because he gets tired easily and can't walk for long.

Thomas is 5 feet, 8 inches, with a slim build and thinning black hair.

He was last seen on Aberdeen Avenue around Aikins Street, wearing a jean jacket, jeans and brown sandals.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police Service said Thomas was reported missing on Sunday. The missing persons unit is investigating.

More from CBC Manitoba: