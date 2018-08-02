Saskatchewan RCMP looking for missing Manitoba man

Cory Mitchell McLaughlin, 45, was last seen July 31. (Submitted by RCMP)

Police in Saskatchewan are asking for help tracking down a missing man from the Manitoba village of McCreary.

RCMP in La Ronge, Sask., say Cory Mitchell McLaughlin, 45, was last seen around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday.

They believe he may be in the area between La Ronge — 344 kilometres north of Saskatoon — and Snow Lake, Man., 336 kilometres east of La Ronge.

Police are concerned for McLaughlin's well-being.

McLaughlin is believed to be driving a red or maroon 2005 Ford F-150 with Manitoba plates EJZ 932.

He is roughly five feet eight inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on McLaughlin's whereabouts is asked to call La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730.

McCreary is in Manitoba's Parkland region, roughly 200 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

