Patient missing after dashing from hospital while wearing handcuffs

A man arrested for violent crimes has gone missing in northern Manitoba after he ran from a hospital while still in handcuffs.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, RCMP in The Pas were called about a man in distress.

When they responded to the call, they found Rodney St. Gelais, 26, who happened to be the subject of multiple arrest warrants, some in relation to violent crimes.

He was arrested and taken directly to the hospital for medical assessment.

At 8:30 p.m., while still waiting to be seen by a doctor, St. Gelais was walking to the washroom, when he made a dash for the door and ran out of the hospital, police said.

Officers saw him run north to Fischer Avenue but couldn't find him.

St. Gelais was handcuffed and wearing a ball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, and a black cloth facemask with a white Nike logo on the left side.

He was also wearing tan khaki pants with white and grey shoes, and a light blue, almost grey, plaid jacket with snap buttons.

St. Gelais has a black stud piercing in the centre of his left eyebrow.

Police are concerned about his well-being and asking anyone with information to call RCMP at 204-627-6204, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Anyone who sees St. Gelais is advised to not approach him as he could be a threat to himself or others, RCMP said. Call police immediately.

