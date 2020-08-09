RCMP in Little Grand Rapids, Man., seek public's help in case of missing man

RCMP in Little Grand Rapids, Man., are asking the public to help them find a missing 27-year-old man who has been missing since May, while at the same time trying to determine if human remains found in the area recently could be his.

Lorne Delmar McKay has not been seen by his family since May 29, when it was believed that he left the community. RCMP say he was reported missing on Aug. 4.

In a news release Sunday, RCMP said McKay may be in Winnipeg.

However, in the same news release, police also said officers are "attempting to ascertain if this investigation is related to the found human remains located in the community on June 30, 2020."

McKay is described as five feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, with brown eyes, short black hair and a moustache.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen McKay, or have information about his whereabouts, is asked to call Little Grand Rapids RCMP at 204-397-2249 or Crime Stoppers.