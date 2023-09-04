Missing man, 65, last seen in Winnipeg's Leila North area: Police
Winnipeg police are asking for help finding Terrance Smith who was last seen Sunday
Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a 65-year-old man who was last seen in the city Sunday afternoon.
Terrance Smith, who also goes by Terry, was last seen in Winnipeg's Leila North area on Sept. 3 around 3:45 p.m., police said in a news release Monday morning.
Smith is approximately five feet five inches tall, with long brown hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a brown baseball hat, a dark grey zip-up sweater and dark jeans, the release said.
Police are concerned for Smith's well-being and ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
