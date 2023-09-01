Death of missing Lake Manitoba First Nation man considered suspicious, police say

A Lake Manitoba First Nation man has been found dead nearly a week after going missing, and his death is considered suspicious, RCMP say.

Lyndon McIvor, 25, was last seen in the early morning of Aug. 26 on the Main Road in the community, which is on the eastern shore of Lake Manitoba's southern basin. He was reported missing the next day.

On Thursday, people searching for McIvor found human remains believed to be his, RCMP said in a news release on Friday.

Lundar RCMP and other units continue to investigate.

RCMP ask anyone with information that could help investigators contact the Lundar detachment at 204-762-5678 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.

