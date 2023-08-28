RCMP ask for help finding missing 25-year-old man from Lake Manitoba First Nation

Manitoba RCMP are asking for help finding a missing 25-year-old man who was last seen Saturday morning in Lake Manitoba First Nation.

Lyndon McIvor was last seen at around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 26 on the Main Road in the community, says an RCMP news release.

McIvor is six feet tall, with black hair, brown eyes and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve Puma shirt, khakis, white Nike shoes and often wears a baseball cap, police say.

Anyone with information about McIvor's location is asked to call Lundar RCMP at (204) 762-5678, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or manitobacrimestoppers.com .

Lake Manitoba First Nation is located about 180 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

