Manitoba

RCMP ask for help finding missing 25-year-old man from Lake Manitoba First Nation

Manitoba RCMP are asking for help finding a missing 25-year-old man who was last seen Saturday morning in Lake Manitoba First Nation. 

Lyndon McIvor last seen early Saturday morning

A man wearing a grey baseball cap.
Lyndon McIvor, 25, was last seen in Lake Manitoba First Nation on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (Submitted by Lundar RCMP)

Lyndon McIvor was last seen at around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 26 on the Main Road in the community, says an RCMP news release. 

McIvor is six feet tall, with black hair, brown eyes and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve Puma shirt, khakis, white Nike shoes and often wears a baseball cap, police say. 

Anyone with information about McIvor's location is asked to call Lundar RCMP at (204) 762-5678, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Lake Manitoba First Nation is located about 180 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

