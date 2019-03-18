Missing Lac du Bonnet man found safe: RCMP

RCMP in Lac Du Bonnet, Man. say a man missing since February has been safely located.

Alan Thomas Lowe, 67, was last spoken to on Feb. 26.

He was reported missing to police on March 5 just after 5 p.m. CT. Police say he is from the area around Lac Du Bonnet, about 90 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

On March 18, RCMP said he had been found safe and thanked the media and public for their help.

