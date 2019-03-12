Lac Du Bonnet RCMP looking for man last seen in February
Alan Thomas Lowe, 67, was last spoken to on Feb. 26, and hasn't been seen or heard from since.
RCMP in Lac Du Bonnet, Man., are asking for help to find a missing man.
Alan Thomas Lowe, 67, was last spoken to on Feb. 26, and hasn't been seen or heard from since.
He was reported missing to police on March 5 just after 5 p.m. CT. Police say he is from the area around Lac Du Bonnet, about 90 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.
Lowe is described as 5-10 and 230 pounds, with brown eyes and grey/black hair. He wears glasses and may be driving a 2001 Lexus SUV with Manitoba licence plate GBD 513.
Anyone with information about Lowe's whereabouts is asked to call Lac Du Bonnet RCMP at 204-345-8685 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online.
