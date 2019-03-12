Lac Du Bonnet RCMP looking for man last seen in February

RCMP are asking for help finding Alan Thomas Lowe, who was reported missing last week. (Submitted by RCMP )

RCMP in Lac Du Bonnet, Man., are asking for help to find a missing man.

Alan Thomas Lowe, 67, was last spoken to on Feb. 26, and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

He was reported missing to police on March 5 just after 5 p.m. CT. Police say he is from the area around Lac Du Bonnet, about 90 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Lowe is described as 5-10 and 230 pounds, with brown eyes and grey/black hair. He wears glasses and may be driving a 2001 Lexus SUV with Manitoba licence plate GBD 513.

Lowe drives a 2001 Lexus SUV, with Manitoba licence plate GBD 513. (Submitted by RCMP)

Anyone with information about Lowe's whereabouts is asked to call Lac Du Bonnet RCMP at 204-345-8685 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online.

