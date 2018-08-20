Volunteers comb area near Lac du Bonnet for missing 31-year-old

Volunteers are frantically searching a large area southwest of Lac Du Bonnet where a 31-year-old man has gone missing.

Dylan McIvor hasn't been heard from since Friday.

His mother, Joanne McNabb, said he was out biking along dirt trails in the area when he called her, sounding concerned.

He told her he would call her back, but never did.

Concerned for well-being

McNabb said she started to get concerned Saturday afternoon when she still hadn't heard from him and neither had his friends.

McIvor suffers from asthma and McNabb said her son is likely only wearing shorts and a light shirt.

She's assembled a team of family members and volunteers to comb the area for him, but is looking for more people to help.

"We're searching all over, but we do need a lot of people because it's a very big area," she said.

The team is searching in the area of Agassiz Road and Highway 214 southwest of Lac du Bonnet, Man., which is about 90 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

RCMP spokesperson Robert Cyrenne said McIvor was reported missing on Saturday.

The RCMP's search and rescue team and police dog services are looking for him in the area and are being helped by the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, he said in an email.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Lac du Bonnet RCMP at 204-345-6311.

With files from Radio Noon

More from CBC Manitoba: