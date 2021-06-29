Missing man last seen at Winnipeg mall in April

Police in Manitoba are asking the public to keep an eye open for a West St. Paul man who has been missing for nearly three months.

Kienan (Kenny) Tran was last seen in the area of Winnipeg's Outlet Collection Shopping Mall on April 5 but RCMP didn't receive a missing person report until May 28.

They issued a news release about his disappearance on Tuesday. In explaining the month-long delay, an RCMP spokesperson said there were "a number of investigative steps" that needed to be taken before they put out a plea for help.

"We are in a position in the investigation to seek that assistance now," the spokesperson said.

No information was available on why it took almost two months for a missing person report to be filed.

Tran, 41, is described as five foot seven and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He is also known to frequent the Greater Toronto area, police said.

Police are concerned for his well-being and ask anyone with information to call RCMP at 204-668-8322, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online through the Crime Stoppers website.

