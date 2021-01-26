Winnipeg man missing since Jan. 16 found safe, police say
A 42-year-old man last seen 10 days ago in Winnipeg's West End has been located, police say.
Joseph Dettanikkeaze went missing Jan. 16, said a news release sent out Monday by police, who asked people to keep an eye out for him.
They were concerned about his well-being.
Police tweeted on Tuesday morning that Dettanikkeaze had been found.
No other information, such as where or when he was found, was provided.
