Manitoba man missing since Sept. 3 found dead

A 46-year-old man, missing from The Pas since early September, has been found dead, police say.

RCMP said on Monday that James Lee Stepanow was located deceased and no criminality is suspected. It didn't say how he died or where he was found.

Stepanow had been missing since Sept. 3, when he was last in touch with his family, RCMP said. Police issued a news release on Sept. 13 asking the public for help locating him.

At the time, police said Stepanow might have been driving a black 2018 Ford F-150.