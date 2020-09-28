Police renew call for help to find Winnipeg man missing nearly 2 months

RCMP are looking for two people who were seen with a Winnipeg man before he was reported missing nearly two months ago, and who may have information about his whereabouts.

Bud Paul, 56, was reported missing to the Winnipeg Police Service on Aug. 7.

At the time, Winnipeg police said he had last been heard from a few days earlier on Aug. 4.

A joint investigation with the RCMP has found footage of Paul in a liquor store in Neepawa, Man., on Aug. 1, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

The footage shows Paul with two people. Police believe Paul travelled with them from Neepawa to Dauphin in his red Chevrolet Trax, with Manitoba licence plate number KHE 314.

RCMP are looking for these two people who were seen with Bud Paul at a liquor store in Neepawa on Aug. 1. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the two people seen with Paul at the liquor store to come forward. They're also looking for anyone who might have seen Paul's vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 431-489-8551.