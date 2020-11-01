Man with dementia reported missing Saturday found safe, police say
Harvey James Bear, 81, was last seen leaving the Health Sciences Centre on foot around 6 p.m. on Saturday, police said in a news release.
Police said they were concerned for Bear's wellbeing. Police said in a tweet the man was safely located early Sunday morning and thanked the public for their assistance.