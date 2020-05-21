Man who went missing from Transcona found safe, Winnipeg police say
Grzegorz (Greg) Rado has been found, the Winnipeg Police Service says. The 58-year-old man had been reported last seen on Sunday.
Grzegorz (Greg) Rado had been missing since Sunday
A man reported missing after he was last seen in Transcona on the weekend has been found safe, police say.
Grzegorz (Greg) Rado, 58, was reported last seen on Sunday evening, the Winnipeg Police Service said earlier this week.
In a news release on Thursday, police said Rado had been located.