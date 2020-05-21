Missing man, 58, last seen in Winnipeg's Transcona area

Grzegorz (Greg) Rado was last seen in Transcona Sunday evening. Police say he may be driving his grey 2008 Pontiac G5. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a 58-year-old man who hasn't been seen since Sunday evening.

Grzegorz (Greg) Rado was last seen in the Transcona area, Winnipeg police said on Wednesday.

Rado is described as about five feet eight inches tall, with a small build. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue stripes, jeans and black shoes, police said.

Police said Rado is believed to be driving his grey 2008 Pontiac G5 with Manitoba licence plate HVY 311.

Police are concerned for Rado's well-being and ask anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.