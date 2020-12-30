Missing man last seen leaving Thompson hospital on Dec. 16 found safe, RCMP say

A 43-year-old man who was last seen leaving the general hospital in Thompson, Man., two weeks ago has been found safe, RCMP say.

Late Wednesday morning, police issued a release asking the public to keep an eye out for Scott Andrew Nicholas, who hadn't been seen since about 9 a.m. on Dec. 16, when he was leaving Thompson General Hospital.

Nicholas, who is from Pukatawagan, a fly-in First Nation in northern Manitoba, was is described as 5-foot-10 and 240 pounds with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black plaid jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the RCMP issued another release saying Nicholas was found safe.

The RCMP thank the public and media for their help.

