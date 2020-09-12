Skip to Main Content
Man who went missing in southern Manitoba found safe
A 56-year-old man who went missing from the Boundary Trails Health Centre in southern Manitoba has been found safe. 

David Wieler, 56, was reported missing Thursday afternoon. Police say he has since been found safe. (Submitted by RCMP )

David Wieler was reported missing Thursday afternoon, just before 5 p.m. 

RCMP say Wieler has been safely located. 

The RCMP thanks the public and the media for their assistance in finding him.

