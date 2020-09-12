Man who went missing in southern Manitoba found safe
A 56-year-old man who went missing from the Boundary Trails Health Centre in southern Manitoba has been found safe.
David Wieler was reported missing Thursday afternoon after he left a health centre on foot
David Wieler was reported missing Thursday afternoon, just before 5 p.m.
RCMP say Wieler has been safely located.
The RCMP thanks the public and the media for their assistance in finding him.
