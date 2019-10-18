Missing 77-year-old Portage la Prairie man found
Police said they have safely located 77-year-old Raymond McLeson, who was reported missing from Portage la Prairie.
Raymond McLeson had last been seen on Oct. 13 in Portage la Prairie
A 77-year-old man who had been reported missing has been safely located, RCMP said.
The RCMP had asked for the public's help in finding Raymond McLeson.
He was reported last seen on Oct. 13 in Portage la Prairie and his family said it is out of character for him to not be in contact with them for such an extended period of time, RCMP said.
Police and McLeson's family said they were concerned for his well-being.
