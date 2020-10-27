Winnipeg man missing since mid-October has been found
A 56-year-old Winnipeg man who had been missing for nearly two weeks has been found and is safe, police say.
Eric Jamieson had last been seen Oct. 15
Eric Jamieson had been reported last seen Oct. 15 in the Mission Industrial area, east of St. Boniface.
Police issued a news release on Monday, asking the public for help locating him.
On Tuesday morning, police announced Jamieson had been found but provided no other information.