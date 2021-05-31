Man missing for months found dead in The Pas
Barry Byrtus, who was reported missing in January, has been found dead, Mounties in The Pas announced Monday.
A Manitoba man who was missing for months has been found dead, Mounties in The Pas announced Monday.
Barry Byrtus, 54, was reported missing on Jan. 4.
On Thursday, RCMP found a body in an open area off Centennial Drive, in The Pas, that was later identified as Byrtus.
His death does not appear to be suspicious, police said.