Man found dead after falling into Fairford River

A 22-year-old man from Pinaymootang First Nation has been found dead after falling off an old train bridge and into the Fairford River, RCMP say.

His body was found Thursday about four kilometres downstream from where he fell in.

Gypsumville RCMP responded to a call about the man at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The bridge, located in Fairford, about 240 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, is known to locals as the "black bridge."

Police believe the man was with friends when he fell into the water, but they lost sight of him.

RCMP, the local fire department, and community volunteers searched for the man Tuesday, but couldn't find him.

"It was dark at the time of the incident, and the currents were strong," RCMP said in a news release.

Police don't suspect any criminal activity led to the man's death. An autopsy has yet to be completed.

The investigation is ongoing.