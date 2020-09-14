Senior with dementia who went missing over weekend found safe
A 71-year-old man with dementia who went missing Saturday has been found safe.
Winnipeg police and Bear Clan Patrol were both looking for Gordon Allen Thomas
Gordon Allen Thomas, who answers to Terry, was last seen leaving his house on Saturday.
Both the Winnipeg Police Service and Bear Clan Patrol were searching for him.
Winnipeg police and the Bear Clan Patrol said he was found safe Monday.
