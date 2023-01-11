81-year-old found after Silver Alert issued: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say that an 81-year-old reported missing on Wednesday has been found safe.
Senior was last seen and later found on Wednesday
Police issued a silver alert for the senior on Wednesday, which is done when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.
Later Wednesday afternoon, police said the senior had been found safe.
CBC has removed the name and the photo of the senior to protect their identity.
