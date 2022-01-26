Missing 71-year-old man hasn't been seen since October, RCMP say

Dauphin RCMP are asking for help finding a 71-year-old man who hasn't been seen since last October.

Luc Desruisseaux was reported missing Sunday, police said in a news release. He lives in Fork River, Man., a rural community about 35 kilometres north of Dauphin and 270 km northwest of Winnipeg.

It was not unusual for him to be out of touch for periods of time, but nobody can reach him and he hasn't returned home since October 2021, police said.

Desruisseaux drives a red extended cab Ford F-250 with lots of rust around the rear wheel wells. He has family in the Edmonton area and friends in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec.

He is described as five feet, eight inches, and about 215 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020, or submit a tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.