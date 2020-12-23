Flin Flon man missing since early December

Isaac Joseph Colomb is described as six foot two and 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. (RCMP)

RCMP in northern Manitoba are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who has been missing since Dec. 2.

Isaac Joseph Colomb, who is from Flin Flon, hasn't seen or spoken with friends or family since then.

The 26-year-old is described as six foot two and 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He's known to wear a green and black winter jacket with green lettering, police said.

RCMP and his family are concerned for his well-being and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Flin Flon detachment at 204-687-1422.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or through the website.

