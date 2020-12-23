Flin Flon man missing since early December
RCMP in Manitoba are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who has been missing since Dec. 2.
Manitoba RCMP and family are concerned for the well-being of Isaac Joseph Colomb, 26
RCMP in northern Manitoba are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who has been missing since Dec. 2.
Isaac Joseph Colomb, who is from Flin Flon, hasn't seen or spoken with friends or family since then.
The 26-year-old is described as six foot two and 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He's known to wear a green and black winter jacket with green lettering, police said.
RCMP and his family are concerned for his well-being and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Flin Flon detachment at 204-687-1422.
Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or through the website.
