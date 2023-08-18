Man goes missing while riding e-bike from Sarnia to Winnipeg

A man cycling from Sarnia, Ont., to Winnipeg has gone missing somewhere outside Thunder Bay in northwestern Ontario, police say.

The 34-year-old man, whom Ontario Provincial Police identified only by the first name Andrew, was last seen at a gas station in Kakabeka Falls, about 20 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, on Aug. 8

He spent the previous night in the area and spoke via cellphone to a relative on the morning of Aug. 8, but has not been heard from since, police said in a Friday morning news release.

The 34-year-old was travelling on a silver e-bike, though police do not say when he started his journey.

He's described as six feet two inches tall and 190 pounds, with a muscular build, hazel eyes, short brown hair and a short beard.

It is believed he was heading west along Highway 17.

Anyone who might have had any contact with Andrew, or has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

(Submitted by Ontario Provincial Police)

An OPP spokesperson said Andrew's last name is not being provided because "that detail will not help anyone recognize a person they may see," and to protect privacy.

"While the OPP will remove the post when a person is found, their name and personal information may have been shared hundreds of times, resulting in their information remaining online forever," the spokesperson said in an email to CBC News.

Missing people may be experiencing a medical or mental health issue, and having their personal information online after they're found could lead to further stress or other unintended consequences in the future, the spokesperson said.

"While we make every effort to locate a missing person, we need to think of their personal privacy."