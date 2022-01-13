Man, 26, missing from Ebb and Flow First Nation

Ste Rose du Lac RCMP are asking for help finding a missing 26-year-old man from Ebb and Flow First Nation.

Keith Racette was last seen on Jan. 6 at a home in the community about 200 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg and has not been active on social media, says an RCMP news release.

His family is concerned about his well being, the release says.

Racette is described as five-feet-five-inches tall, about 196 pounds with dyed blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Ste Rose due Lac detachment at 204-447-3082, or submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.