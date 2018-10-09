'Never thought this would happen': Mother of missing Skownan First Nation man speaks out

The mother of Dwayne Lavallee says his family is trying to stay positive, but it's becoming more difficult as the days wear on with no sign of the missing Skownan First Nation man.

Lavallee went missing more than two weeks ago. He was last seen on Sept. 22.

Searchers are fanning out near the Ebb and Flow First Nation, where the 21-year-old was last seen.

His car was found at the end of a dead end road near St. Rose Du Lac on Sept. 26.

His mother, Kelly Lavallee, says it's not like him to not return her texts or messages.

She last spoke to him on Sept. 21 via text message, but started to get worried after he never responded to one of her messages.

"If I messaged him, he would always respond back. Probably a day or two tops, and then he would respond," she said.

I hope he could come back home with open arms give me a great big hug. - Mom Kelly Lavallee

She says she has no idea what might have happened to him. Besides his car, they have found no sign of him, she said.

"I feel sorry for all the families that have ever been through this situation. I never thought this would happen to my family," she said.

As the days stretch on, she's finding it harder to be optimistic.

"I hope he could come back home with open arms give me a great big hug. Like I don't want to think the worst but the days are, like it's been 18 days."

A Facebook page has been set up to co-ordinate additional searches.

Searchers were out over weekend

Search crews were out all day Saturday and Sunday combing the area. Family and friend were asking people to meet at the Ebb and Flow arena complex Tuesday morning to continue the search.

However, an extensive ground search by police, family members and community partners as well an aerial search of the area turned up no sign of him.

Lavallee is described as 6-foot-2 and about 200 pounds with a tattoo of a small cross on his left hand and a tattoo of the words "can't stop" on his right arm.

Anyone with information can call Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-2513 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477, online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com, or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

With files from Meaghan Ketcheson