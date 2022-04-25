Police ask for help to find missing man with dementia last seen in Winnipeg's Minto neighbourhood

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a 66-year-old man with dementia who went missing on Sunday.

Reginald Copenace was last seen on Sunday at about 1:40 p.m. on Ellice Avenue between Strathcona Street and Milt Stegall Drive, police said in an alert that day.

Copenace is described as five feet, eight inches tall with a medium build. He has short, black hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, a black Pittsburgh Steelers hoodie, dark grey sweat pants, brown slip-on loafers and blue gloves.

Police are concerned for Copenace's wellbeing because he lives with dementia.

Anyone with information about Copenace's whereabouts should call the police non-emergency line at 204-986-6222.