65-year-old man with dementia missing in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing 65-year-old man who went missing in St. Boniface on Wednesday morning.

Reginald Copenace was last seen around 11 a.m. Wednesday on Tache Avenue near St. Boniface Hospital, police said in a news release.

The man lives with dementia and police are concerned for his well-being.

Copenace is five-foot-seven inches tall, has an average build and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue Nike sports jacket, dark brown pants and suede slip on shoes.

Anyone with information about Copenace's whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

