Manitoba

65-year-old man with dementia missing in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing 65-year-old man who went missing in St. Boniface on Wednesday morning.

Reginald Copenace last seen wearing a blue Nike sports jacket, dark brown pants and suede slip on shoes.

Reginald Copenace was last seen Wednesday at about 11 a.m. in the area near St. Boniface Hospital. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Reginald Copenace was last seen around 11 a.m. Wednesday on Tache Avenue near St. Boniface Hospital, police said in a news release.

The man lives with dementia and police are concerned for his well-being.

Copenace is five-foot-seven inches tall, has an average build and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue Nike sports jacket, dark brown pants and suede slip on shoes.

Anyone with information about Copenace's whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

